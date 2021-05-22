Kroterfield-Graves

CHARLES GRAVES IV & FAITH KROTERFIELD

Rev. Vincent and Anna Kroterfield, Van Wert, have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Faith Rose Kroterfield, to Charles Marshall Graves IV, Stockbridge, Mich.

Graves is the son of Charles Jr. and Elizabeth Graves, Stockbridge, Mich. He is a 2019 graduate of Stockbridge High School and is employed at Hatch Stamping, Chelsea, Mich.

Kroterfield was homeschooled.

The couple will exchange vows at 2 p.m. July 10, 2021 in Lifeline Connect Church, Hicksville.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments