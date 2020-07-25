DUBLIN — Natalie Meyer and Matthew Kozumplik, of Dublin, have announced their engagement and forthcoming wedding.
Meyer is the daughter of Steve and Cherri Meyer, Bryan. Kozumplik is the son of Mike and Susan Kozumplik, Sherwood.
Meyer is a 2017 graduate of Bryan High School and a 2020 graduate of The Ohio State University. She is employed as a senior specialist with Cardinal Health, Columbus.
Kozumplik is a 2016 graduate of Fairview High School and a 2020 graduate of The Ohio State University. He is employed as a civil engineer at SMBH, Columbus.
The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 2020.
