Koppenhofer-Giesige

RYAN KOPPENHOFER & MADELINE GIESIGE

DELTA — Ryan Koppenhofer and Madeline Giesige, of Delta, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Koppenhofer is the son of Jodi Koppenhofer, Hamler, and Scott Koppenhofer, Malinta. Giesige is the daughter of Tom and Nicole Giesige, Hamler.

Koppenhofer is a 2013 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and a 2015 graduate of Northwest State Community College. He is employed as an electrical designer at MDA Engineering.

Giesige is a 2013 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and a 2016 graduate of Northwest State Community College. She is employed as a registered nurse at ProMedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania.

The couple will exchange vows at 1:30 p.m. July 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria.

Load comments