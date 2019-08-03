Engagement: Kime-Brough

FORT WAYNE — Dace Kime and Alison Brough, Fort Wayne, announce their engagement and forthcoming wedding.
Brough is the daughter of Robert and Sylvia Brough, Fort Wayne. Kime is the son of Heather and Dennis Parrish, Defiance, and Jay Kime, Ney.
The bride-elect is a 2005 graduate of South Side High School and a 2010 graduate of Indiana University. She is employed as a human capital management consultant with ADP.
Her fiance is a 2010 graduate of Defiance High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the University of Louisville in 2013 and his master’s in sports performance from California University of Pennsylvania in 2017. He is employed by Optimum Performance Sports.
The couple will exchange vows at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Fort Wayne.
