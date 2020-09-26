Jackson-Appel

JEFF APPEL & BROOKE JACKSON

HICKSVILLE — Brooke Jackson and Jeff Appel, of Hicksville, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Jackson is the daughter of the late Timothy “TJ” Jackson and the late Linda Swann. Appel is the son of Patricia Appel, Hicksville; and Ed Appel, Hicksville.

Jackson is a 2008 graduate of Woodlan High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of St. Francis. She is employed at Raise Up for Christ Daycare in Harlan, Ind.

Appel is a 2010 homeschool graduate and employed at Sensory Effects, Defiance.

The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 2020, in Antwerp.

Load comments