Engagement: Hurtig-Palke

BRAD HURTIG & BRITTNI PALKE

Brad Hurtig and Brittni Palke have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Hurtig is the son of Jim and Kim Hurtig, Sherwood. He is a 2004 graduate of Fairview High School; earned his associates degree in mechanical engineering from Northwest State Community College, Archbold, in 2006; and earned his bachelor’s in biblical studies at Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Ind., in 2014. He is employed as a motivational speaker with Stand for Truth Ministries.

Palke is the daughter of Tom and Kathy Palke, Willmar, Minn. She is a 2005 graduate of MACRAY High School in Clara City, Minn.; and earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations at Southeastern University, Lakeland, Fla., in 2009. She is the owner of Palke Communications.

The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. May 1, 2021, in Spicer, Minn.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments