Engagement: Holden-Kauser

WHITNEY HOLDEN & BEN KAUSER

ANTWERP — Whitney Holden and Ben Kauser, Antwerp, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Holden is the daughter of Mike and Deanna Holden, Hamilton, Ind. Kauser is the son of Mike and Cindy Kauser, Paulding.

The bride-elect is a 2006 graduate of Hamilton High School. She is employed by Hicksville Community Hospital and Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction.

Her fiance is a 2008 graduate of Paulding High School. He is the owner of Ben Kauser Excavating.

The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 2019, in Hamilton, Ind.

