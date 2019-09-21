Hemker-Troyer

BRYANT TROYER & HEATHER HEMKER

 Andrea Schlueter Photography

Heather Hemker, Paulding, and Bryant Troyer, Oakwood, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Hemker is the daughter of Roland and Michelle Hemker, Oakwood. Troyer is the son of Gregory and Brenda Troyer, Oakwood.

The bride-elect is a 2009 graduate of Paulding High School and received her bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering in 2015 from Ohio State University. She is employed at General Motors Powertrain, Defiance.

Her fiance is also a 2009 graduate of Paulding High School. He is employed as a farmer/hog barn owner with Helena Agri-Enterprises in Continental.

The couple will exchange vows at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville.

