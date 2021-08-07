Heitman-Shultz

DEREK SHULTZ & JESSICA HEITMAN

ROANOKE, Va. — Jessica Heitman and Derek Shultz, of Roanoke, Va., are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Heitman is the daughter of Jim and Melisa Heitman, Malinta. She is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and earned an engineering degree from the University of Toledo and her master’s in business from the University of Findlay. She is employed as a senior project engineer with Ulliman Schutte Construction Company.

Shultz is the son of John and Laurel Shultz, Export, Pa. He is a graduate of Franklin Regional High School and earned his engineering degree from the University of Dayton. He is employed as senior field engineer with Ulliman Schutte Construction Company.

The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. October 1, 2021, at The Kyle House, Fincastle, Va.

