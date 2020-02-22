Engagement: Harp-Meyer

PATASKALA — Anna Meyer and Jonathan Harp have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Meyer is the daughter of Brad and Amy Meyer, Defiance. Harp is the son of Stephen and Wendy Broache, Columbiana, and Timothy and Leta Harp, Chaumont, N.Y.
Meyer is a 2010 graduate of Defiance High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University in 2014 and her master’s degree in nursing from OSU in 2018. She is employed as a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Mid Ohio Behavioral Health, LLC.
Harp is a 2007 graduate of Madison High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University in 2011. He is employed as a realtor and real estate coach at the Columbus House Team at eXp Realty in Columbus.
They will exchange vows at 5:30 p.m. June 20, 2020, at Jefferson Country Club in Blacklick, Ohio.
