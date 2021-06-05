Engagement: Mack-Hahn

ASHLEY MACK & GREGGORY HAHN

NAPOLEON — Ashley Mack and Greggory Hahn, of Napoleon, have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Mack is the daughter of Chris Mack, Defiance, and the late Theresa Mack. She is a 2015 graduate of Tinora High School and 2019 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is employed as a registered nurse at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Hahn is the son of Dave and Dana Hahn, Deshler. He is a 2012 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and a 2015 graduate of Northwest State Community College. He is employed as a electrician at County Electric, Ottawa.

The couple will exchange vows on June 12, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. The reception will follow at the Bavarian Haus, Deshler.

