NAPOLEON — Ashley Mack and Greggory Hahn, of Napoleon, have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.
Mack is the daughter of Chris Mack, Defiance, and the late Theresa Mack. She is a 2015 graduate of Tinora High School and 2019 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is employed as a registered nurse at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Hahn is the son of Dave and Dana Hahn, Deshler. He is a 2012 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and a 2015 graduate of Northwest State Community College. He is employed as a electrician at County Electric, Ottawa.
The couple will exchange vows on June 12, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. The reception will follow at the Bavarian Haus, Deshler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.