COLUMBUS — Evelyn Gustwiller and Wesley Detter, of Columbus, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Gustwiller is the daughter of Lee and Tina Gustwiller, Holgate. Detter is the son of Daniel and Susan Detter, Defiance.
Gustwiller is a 2015 graduate of Holgate High School and a 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a degree in graphic design. She is employed as lead graphic designer at Homestead Companies, Columbus.
Detter is a 2015 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2019 graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in education. He is employed as a teacher at Olentangy Berlin High School.
The couple will exchange vows at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2020, in St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.