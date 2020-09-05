Engaagement: Gustwiller-Detter

WESLEY DETTER & EVELYN GUSTWILLER

 ODELIA PHOTOGRAPHY

COLUMBUS — Evelyn Gustwiller and Wesley Detter, of Columbus, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Gustwiller is the daughter of Lee and Tina Gustwiller, Holgate. Detter is the son of Daniel and Susan Detter, Defiance.

Gustwiller is a 2015 graduate of Holgate High School and a 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a degree in graphic design. She is employed as lead graphic designer at Homestead Companies, Columbus.

Detter is a 2015 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2019 graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in education. He is employed as a teacher at Olentangy Berlin High School.

The couple will exchange vows at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2020, in St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance.

Load comments