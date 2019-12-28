OAKWOOD — Daniel Gunderman and Lindsey Mansfield have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Mansfield is the daughter of Randy and Jan Mansfield, Oakwood. Gunderman is the son of Dana Gunderman, Scott, and the late Debbra Lynn Ziegler.
Mansfield is a graduate of Paulding High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana Purdue University, Fort Wayne. She is employed by Central Insurance Companies, Van Wert.
Gunderman is a graduate of Paulding High School and employed by Adam’s Farms, Oakwood.
They will share their vows at 5 p.m. Jan. 16, 2020, in a private ceremony at St. Pete Beach, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.