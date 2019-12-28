Gunderman-Mansfield

DANIEL GUNDERMAN & LINDSEY MANSFIELD

OAKWOOD — Daniel Gunderman and Lindsey Mansfield have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Mansfield is the daughter of Randy and Jan Mansfield, Oakwood. Gunderman is the son of Dana Gunderman, Scott, and the late Debbra Lynn Ziegler.

Mansfield is a graduate of Paulding High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana Purdue University, Fort Wayne. She is employed by Central Insurance Companies, Van Wert.

Gunderman is a graduate of Paulding High School and employed by Adam’s Farms, Oakwood.

They will share their vows at 5 p.m. Jan. 16, 2020, in a private ceremony at St. Pete Beach, Fla.

