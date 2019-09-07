Tia Glorr, Hicksville, and Joshua Putt, Garrett, Ind., announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Gloor is the daughter of Tim and Holly Gloor, Hicksville. Putt is the son of Cathy Putt, Garrett, Ind., and Bob and Jennifer Putt, Auburn, Ind.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Hicksville High School and received her bachelor’s degree in education in 2018 from Bowling Green State University. She is employed at J.E. Ober Elementary School as a special education teacher.
Her fiance is a 2009 graduate of Garrett High School and earned his associate’s degree in business administration from Ivy Tech Community College in 2014. He is employed as an academy facilitator by Wal-Mart.
The couple will exchange vows at 3 p.m. Oct. 5, 2019, at First Church of Christ, Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.