FINDLAY — Myndi Gause and Luke Lasley, of Findlay, have announced their engagment and forthcoming marriage.
Gause is the daughter of Gregory and Geraldine Gause, Mark Center. Lasley is the son of Ron and Paula Lasley, McComb.
Gause is a 2010 graduate of Fairview High School, received her associate degree from Defiance College in 2013 and her bachelor’s degree from Defiance College in 2017. She is employed as a 911 dispatcher at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Lasley is a 2010 graduate of McComb High School and a 2013 graduate of Rhodes State Community College. He is employed in procurement at Cooper Tire.
The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 2020, in the Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island, Mich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.