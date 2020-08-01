Gause-Lasley

MYNDI GAUSE & LUKE LASLEY

 unknown

FINDLAY — Myndi Gause and Luke Lasley, of Findlay, have announced their engagment and forthcoming marriage.

Gause is the daughter of Gregory and Geraldine Gause, Mark Center. Lasley is the son of Ron and Paula Lasley, McComb.

Gause is a 2010 graduate of Fairview High School, received her associate degree from Defiance College in 2013 and her bachelor’s degree from Defiance College in 2017. She is employed as a 911 dispatcher at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Lasley is a 2010 graduate of McComb High School and a 2013 graduate of Rhodes State Community College. He is employed in procurement at Cooper Tire.

The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 2020, in the Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island, Mich.

