PAYNE — Hannah Beaverson and Gary Gasser, Payne, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Beaverson is the daughter of Dana Stewart, West Unity, and Tim Beaverson, Defiance. Gasser is the son of Rosalie Gasser, Payne.
The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of North Central High School, Pioneer. She is employed by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Her fiance was homeschooled, class of 2011. He is employed by the Van Wert Fire Department.
The wedding will take place at 3:30 p.m. May 9, 2020, at Boy Scout Camp Lakota, Defiance.
