Stephanie Follansbee, Arvada, Colo., and Nathan Singer, Findlay, announce their engagement and forthcoming wedding.
Follansbee is the daughter of Susan Follansbee, Arvada. Singer is the son of Jamie and Jackie Singer, Defiance.
The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas Academy and received her bachelor’s degree in human resources management and business in 2018 from Regis University. She is employed as a fitness and wellness coordinator at 50 North, Findlay.
Her fiance is a 2010 graduate of Fairview High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and piano performance in 2015 and his master’s degree in 2018 from Duke University. He is employed as a project manager at Cooper Tire, Findlay.
The couple will exchange vows at 1 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, in the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey.
