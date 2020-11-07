Etchison-Johnson

JEREMY JOHNSON & KELLI ETCHISON

 nscoder@crescent-news.com

David and Bonnie Etchison of Defiance announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kelli Etchison, to Jeremy Johnson, son of Bill and Angie Johnson of Paulding.

Etchison is a graduate of Tinora High School and Four County Career center. She is a licensed cosmetologist and also works at R&B Fabrication. Johnson is a graduate of Paulding High School. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and is employed at New Millenium Building Systems.

The couple will exchange vows Nov. 14, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sherwood.

