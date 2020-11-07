David and Bonnie Etchison of Defiance announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kelli Etchison, to Jeremy Johnson, son of Bill and Angie Johnson of Paulding.
Etchison is a graduate of Tinora High School and Four County Career center. She is a licensed cosmetologist and also works at R&B Fabrication. Johnson is a graduate of Paulding High School. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and is employed at New Millenium Building Systems.
The couple will exchange vows Nov. 14, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sherwood.
