STRYKER — Dylan Eichler and Taylor Ellison, of Stryker, are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Eichler is the son of Dean Eichler, Defiance, and Heather and Joshua Crist, Defiance. He is a 2016 graduate of Defiance High School and currently works as a band builder at Titan Tire, Bryan.
Ellison is the daughter of Christopher Ellison and Heather Ellison, both of Defiance. She is a 2015 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2019 graduate of Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science with a bachelor’s in mortuary science. She is an Ohio licensed funeral director and embalmer for Walker Funeral Homes, Toledo.
The couple will exchange vows at 1:30 p.m. March 12, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.