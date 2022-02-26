Eichler-Ellison

STRYKER — Dylan Eichler and Taylor Ellison, of Stryker, are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Eichler is the son of Dean Eichler, Defiance, and Heather and Joshua Crist, Defiance. He is a 2016 graduate of Defiance High School and currently works as a band builder at Titan Tire, Bryan.

Ellison is the daughter of Christopher Ellison and Heather Ellison, both of Defiance. She is a 2015 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2019 graduate of Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science with a bachelor’s in mortuary science. She is an Ohio licensed funeral director and embalmer for Walker Funeral Homes, Toledo.

The couple will exchange vows at 1:30 p.m. March 12, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church.

