KATHRYN BLACK & WILLIAM EDMONDS

FORT WAYNE — Kathryn Black and William Edmonds, Fort Wayne, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Black is the daughter of Kathie Black, Mark Center, and the late James “Jimmy” Black, Defiance. Edmonds is the son of Mary and Larry Green, Chicago, and Lance Edmonds Sr., Hillsdale, Mich.

The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of Fairview High School. She is employed as a support specialist at EasterSeals Arc.

Her fiance is employed as a quality coordinator at Avancez.

The couple will exchange wedding vows at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019, at the UAW Hall in Roanoke, Ind.

