Engagement: Devine-Roz

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jory Devine and Ian Roz, of Raleigh, N.C., have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Devine is the daughter of Gary “Jiggs” and Cheryl Devine, Defiance. Roz is the son of Thomas and Allison Roz, Mt. Ulla, N.C.
Devine is a 2007 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2011 graduate of Northwood University. She is employed as a real estate broker.
Roz is a 2009 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and a 2014 graduate of Johnson and Wales University. He is employed as a design and sales consultant.
The couple will exchange vows at 1 p.m. Oct. 3, 2020, in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
