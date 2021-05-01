Engagement: Devine-Nafziger

CHELSEA DIVINE & ERIC NAFZIGER

NEW CARLISLE — Chelsea Divine and Eric Nafziger, of New Carlisle, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Divine is the daughter of Gary “Jiggs” and Cheryl Devine, Defiance. She is a 2005 graduate of Defiance High School, graduated from Bluffton University in 2009, and completed graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati in 2011. She is employed as a mental health counselor, LISW.

Nafziger is the son of Judith Preston, Bryan, and Dwight and Karen Nafziger, Pittsburgh, Pa. He is a 2005 graduate of Stryker High School and attended college at Penn State University. He is employed as a mechanical engineer.

The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. May 15 in Miamisburg.

