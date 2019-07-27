Engagement: Deniston-Clay

KYLE CLAY & CHELSEA DENISTON

Chelsea Deniston and Kyle Clay, Toledo, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Deniston is the daughter of Randy and Kris Deniston, Defiance. Clay is the son of James and Debra Clay, Dundee, Mich.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Tinora High School and received her doctorate in occupational therapy from the University of Toledo. She is currently employed by ProMedica and Encompass Care Therapy of Toledo.

Her fiance is a graduate of Dundee High School and received his degree in communications from the University of Toledo. He is currently employed as a project coordinator by the Port of Monroe, Mich.

The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

Load comments