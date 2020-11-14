Dawson-Cordray

GAGE CORDRAY & MACY DAWSON

Macy Dawson and Gage Cordray have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Dawson is the daughter of Shelby and Christa Dawson, Defiance. She is a 2018 graduate of Tinora High School and a nursing student at Cedarville University.

Cordray is the son of Rodney and Shelley Cordray, Defiance. He is a 2015 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2020 graduate of Ohio University — Zanesville. He is employed as a registered nurse at Miami Valley South in Centerville.

The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. July 10, 2021, in Dayton.

