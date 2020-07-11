Bill and Lynn Davenport, of Defiance, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Loren Davenport, to Jordan Velez.
Velez is the son of Hector and April Velez, Archbold.
Davenport is a 2016 graduate of Ayersville High School and a 2020 graduate of Defiance College with a degree in early childhood education.
Velez is a 2012 graduate of Archbold High School and is employed by The Ridge Project, McClure.
The couple will exchange vows on Oct. 17 at Xperience Church in Defiance with Pastor Kyle Brownlee officiating.
