Engagement: Clemens-Odom

FINDLAY — Abygail Clemens and Gage Odom, of Findlay, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Clemens is the daughter of Doug and Deanna Zimmerman, Defiance; and Steve and Shari Clemens, Mark Center. Odom is the son of John Odom, Defiance; and Anne Watson, Porter, Texas.
Clemens is a 2015 graduate of Ayersville High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in nursing. She is employed as an intensive care unit nurse at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.
Odom is a 2014 graduate of Ayersville High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in electrical engineering. He is employed as a pipeline project engineer at Marathon Petroleum Headquarters, Findlay.
The couple will exchange vows at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020, at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Defiance.
