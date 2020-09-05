Engagement: Clemens-Odom

GAGE ODOM & ABYGAIL CLEMENS

FINDLAY — Abygail Clemens and Gage Odom, of Findlay, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Clemens is the daughter of Doug and Deanna Zimmerman, Defiance; and Steve and Shari Clemens, Mark Center. Odom is the son of John Odom, Defiance; and Anne Watson, Porter, Texas.

Clemens is a 2015 graduate of Ayersville High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in nursing. She is employed as an intensive care unit nurse at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Odom is a 2014 graduate of Ayersville High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in electrical engineering. He is employed as a pipeline project engineer at Marathon Petroleum Headquarters, Findlay.

The couple will exchange vows at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020, at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Defiance.

