Clemans-Maxey

ANDREW CLEMANS & NATALIE MAXEY

COLUMBUS — Natalie Maxey and Andrew Clemans have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Maxey is the daughter of Steve and Deb (deceased) Maxey, Defiance. Clemans is the son of Matt and Sharon Clemans, Powell.

Maxey is a 2011 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2015 graduate of The Ohio State University. She is employed as a registered nurse at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus.

Clemans is a 2011 graduate of Olentangy Orange High School and a 2015 graduate of The Ohio State University. He is employed as a 911 dispatcher with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville.

The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 2020, at WatersEdge in Hilliard.

Load comments