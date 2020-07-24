COLUMBUS — Natalie Maxey and Andrew Clemans have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Maxey is the daughter of Steve and Deb (deceased) Maxey, Defiance. Clemans is the son of Matt and Sharon Clemans, Powell.
Maxey is a 2011 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2015 graduate of The Ohio State University. She is employed as a registered nurse at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus.
Clemans is a 2011 graduate of Olentangy Orange High School and a 2015 graduate of The Ohio State University. He is employed as a 911 dispatcher with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville.
The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 2020, at WatersEdge in Hilliard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.