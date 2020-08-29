HICKSVILLE — Kate Chittenden and Cory Jones, of Hicksville, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Chittenden is the daughter of Brian and Terri Chittenden, Hicksville. Jones is the son of Rob and Patti Jones, Hicksville.
The couple will exchange vows at 3 p.m. Sept. 26, 2020, in Defiance.
