Chittenden-Jones

CORY JONES & KATE CHITTENDEN

 Emily

HICKSVILLE — Kate Chittenden and Cory Jones, of Hicksville, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Chittenden is the daughter of Brian and Terri Chittenden, Hicksville. Jones is the son of Rob and Patti Jones, Hicksville.

The couple will exchange vows at 3 p.m. Sept. 26, 2020, in Defiance.

Load comments