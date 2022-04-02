Chandlier Diven and Luke Hulse, Bloomington, Ind., are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Diven is the daughter of Jodie Boyce of Paulding, and Kevin Diven of Cecil. She is a 2014 graduate of Fairview High School and Northwest State Community College. She also graduated from Tiffin University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and Radford University in 2018 with a master’s degree in criminal justice, and attends Indiana University for a Ph.D. in criminal justice. Diven is employed as an associate instructor at Indiana University.
Luke Hulse is the son of Barbara and Cliff Beattie of Ney. Hulse graduated from Napoleon High School, 2012. He is employed as an operator at PrintPack in Bloomington, Ind.
The couple will exchange vows at Sevierville, Tenn. at 2 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.