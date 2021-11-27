Cereghin-Wood

LINCOLN CEREGHIN & NICHOLE WOOD

 Haley Elizabeth Studios

Lincoln Cereghin and Nichole Wood, of Defiance, are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Wood is the daughter of Richard and Sheri Wood, Archbold. She is a 2012 graduate of Archbold High School and earned her associate degree in nursing. She is currently pursing a bachelor’s to master’s degree in women’s health. She is employed by ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse.

Cereghin is the son of Ronald and Cynthia Cereghin, Defiance. He is a 2012 Tinora High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree in business and finance from the University of Findlay in 2016. He is employed by the City of Defiance.

The couple will exchange vows at 2:30 p.m. December 11, at St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance.

