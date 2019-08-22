Carder-Yoh

BRETT CARDER & DANIELLE YOH

CONTINENTAL — Danielle Yoh and Brett Carder, Continental, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Yoh is the daughter of Sheila Yoh, Defiance, and Richard Yoh, Oakwood. Carder is the son of Sam and Tammy Carder, Continental.

The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1, 2019, at The Stables in Whitehouse.

