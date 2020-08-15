NAPOLEON — Kristen Bostelman and Todd Smith, of Napoleon, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Bostelman is the daughter of Lynn and Marsha Bostelman, Napoleon. Smith is the son of Tim and Cheryl Smith, Holgate.
Bostelman is a 2005 graduate of Napoleon High School and a 2008 graduate of Northwest State Community College. She is employed as a paraprofessional at Independence Educational Center, Defiance.
Smith is a 1998 graduate of Holgate High School and a 2003 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in technology. He is employed as a business unit leader at Campbell Soup, Napoleon.
The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker, with the reception at Shady Brook Acres.
