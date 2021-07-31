Borton-Carnahan

DARBY BORTON & JUSTIN CARNAHAN

OAKWOOD — Darby Borton and Justin Carnahan are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Borton is the daughter of Chad and Shannon Borton, Pettisville. She is a 2016 graduate of Pettisville High School and is currently a student at Bowling Green State University. She is employed as a shift lead at Pet Supplies Plus.

Carnahan is the son of Deanna Carnahan, Defiance, and Doug Carnahan, Oakwood. He is a 2014 graduate of Paulding High School and a 2016 graduate of University of Northwestern Ohio. He is service manager at Redline Equipment and a farmer.

The couple will exchange vows at 4:30 p.m. August 14, 2021, in Wauseon.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments