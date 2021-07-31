OAKWOOD — Darby Borton and Justin Carnahan are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Borton is the daughter of Chad and Shannon Borton, Pettisville. She is a 2016 graduate of Pettisville High School and is currently a student at Bowling Green State University. She is employed as a shift lead at Pet Supplies Plus.
Carnahan is the son of Deanna Carnahan, Defiance, and Doug Carnahan, Oakwood. He is a 2014 graduate of Paulding High School and a 2016 graduate of University of Northwestern Ohio. He is service manager at Redline Equipment and a farmer.
The couple will exchange vows at 4:30 p.m. August 14, 2021, in Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.