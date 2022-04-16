Jana Schroeder and Brok Theisen

Jana Schroeder and Brok Theisen are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Jana Schroeder, Leipsic, is the daughter of Larry and Daisy Schroeder.

She is a 2015 graduate of Miller City High School and a graduate of the University of Findlay with a bachelor’s degree in health science in 2019 and a doctorate in physical therapy in 2021.

Schroeder is employed as a physical therapist at Genacross Lutheran Home of Napoleon.

Brok Theisen, Hamler, is the son of Kenny and Tammy Theisen of New Bavaria.

Theisen graduated from Holgate High School in 2015 and Tiffin University in 2017.

Theisen is employed as a mechanic and farmer for Fritz Farms in Holgate.

The couple will exchange vows at 1:30 p.m. on May 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria.

