Jana Schroeder and Brok Theisen are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Jana Schroeder, Leipsic, is the daughter of Larry and Daisy Schroeder.
She is a 2015 graduate of Miller City High School and a graduate of the University of Findlay with a bachelor’s degree in health science in 2019 and a doctorate in physical therapy in 2021.
Schroeder is employed as a physical therapist at Genacross Lutheran Home of Napoleon.
Brok Theisen, Hamler, is the son of Kenny and Tammy Theisen of New Bavaria.
Theisen graduated from Holgate High School in 2015 and Tiffin University in 2017.
Theisen is employed as a mechanic and farmer for Fritz Farms in Holgate.
The couple will exchange vows at 1:30 p.m. on May 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.