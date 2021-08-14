Emma Bowden and Micah Bernath are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Bowden is the daughter of Michael and Helen Bowden, Defiance. She is a 2015 graduate of Tinora High School and graduated in 2019 from the University of Findlay with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She previously worked at North Shore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colo., as a registered nurse and recently relocate back to Ohio.
Bernath is the son of Linda and Jan Bernath, Wauseon. He is a 2014 graduate of Archbold High School and received his bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He is currently pursuing a MBA in management. He is employed at Marathon Petroleum in Findlay as an emerging technology analyst.
The couple will exchange vows at St. John’s The Evangelist Catholic Church, Defiance, at 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021.
