MICAH BERNATH & EMMA BOWDEN

Emma Bowden and Micah Bernath are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Bowden is the daughter of Michael and Helen Bowden, Defiance. She is a 2015 graduate of Tinora High School and graduated in 2019 from the University of Findlay with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She previously worked at North Shore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colo., as a registered nurse and recently relocate back to Ohio.

Bernath is the son of Linda and Jan Bernath, Wauseon. He is a 2014 graduate of Archbold High School and received his bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He is currently pursuing a MBA in management. He is employed at Marathon Petroleum in Findlay as an emerging technology analyst.

The couple will exchange vows at St. John’s The Evangelist Catholic Church, Defiance, at 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021.

