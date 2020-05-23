Carmen-Hugg

MALLORY HUGG & PRESTON CARMEN

SHERWOOD — Kyle and Jodi Hugg, of Sherwood, have announced the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Mallory Elena Hugg, to Preston Carmen, of Bowling Green.

Carmen is the son of Brandy and Shane Horne, of Custar, and Jason and Golden Carmen, Bowling Green.

The couple plan to wed in August at the Shady Brooke Hitchin’ Post, Napoleon. A reception will follow the ceremony.

