LIMA — Devyn Stouffer and Dennis Patel, of Lima, have announced their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Stouffer is the daughter of Todd and Kim Stouffer, Napoleon. Patel is the son of Ashok and Gunvanti Patel, Baton Rouge, La.
Stouffer holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing and is employed as a surgical nurse at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
Patel is a Doctor of Anesthesiology and is employed at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
The couple will exchange vows at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10, 2020, in Napoleon.
