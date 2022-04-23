Brittany Steingass and Mason Waugh are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Steingass is the daughter of Jeffery and Michelle Steingass of Defiance.
Steingass of Dublin is a 2014 graduate of Tinora High School; a 2018 graduate of The Ohio State University; and a 2022 graduate of Purdue University with a master’s in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. Steingass is employed at Worthington City Schools as a HR support specialist.
Waugh is the son of Richard Waugh, Oak Hill, and Wendi Waugh, Portsmouth. Waugh is a 2014 graduate of Oak Hill High School; a 2018 graduate of The Ohio State University; and a 2022 graduate of the University of Maryland with a master’s in Cultural Heritage and Resource Management. Waugh is employed at Lawhon & Associates as a field archaeologist in Columbus.
The couple will exchange vows, October 22, 3:30 p.m. at Landoll’s Mohican Castle, Loudonville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.