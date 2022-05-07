Engagement

Jeanine Snyder and Kyle Dannemiller

Jeanine Snyder and Kyle Dannemiller are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Snyder of Akron is the daughter of Don and Deb Snyder.

Dannemiller of Shelby is the son of John and Barbara Dannemiller.

The couple will exchange vows at 1 p.m. on July 16 at Most Pure Heart of Mary in Shelby.

