As Thanksgiving approaches there are a lot of foods in our busy lives we simply grab off the shelf; cranberry relish is no exception.
This holiday staple is tart and sweet and actually quite easy to make. It only takes around 20 minutes from start to done.
We’ll be cooking ‘on the eye,’ meaning there are only generalized ingredient amounts and if you’re new to this kind of cooking, don’t worry it’s easy.
What you’ll need: a bag of fresh or frozen cranberry (fresh is best), one to two oranges, white granulated a.k.a. caster sugar, vanilla extract, ground allspice, ground cloves, a whole cinnamon stick (if you can’t get that you can used ground), ground nutmeg and water.
Instructions:
• juice and zest an orange or two then cut the orange into quarters and place in a pot.
• in the cooking pot put one bag of cranberries.
• a good amount of sugar (around 3/4 to 1 cup or as needed, you can add more to taste later).
• a splash of vanilla (around a tsp.).
• a good few pinches of allspice (around a 1/2 tsp).
• a pinch of cloves (around 1/8 tsp.).
• a pinch of nutmeg (also around 1/8 tsp.).
• a whole cinnamon stick.
• add enough water to just cover the cranberry when they’re sitting in the bottom of the pot. (They will flout so eyeball about where they sit before adding the water).
• put on medium heat and give everything a stir until the sugar is dissolved.
• when the pot comes to a constant rolling simmer (i.e., a light boil), stir the relish more frequently.
• the cranberries will start to have the skins split and will burst as they cook (be careful, the cranberries can splatter and will be very hot.)
• once you can crush the cranberries against the side of the pot with the back of your spoon and all the cranberries have burst or split, pick out the orange quarters and the whole cinnamon stick.
• take a potato masher and crush the rest of the cranberries in the pot and stir until the relish starts to thicken. This will depend on how thick you want it. The longer you cook the relish the thicker it will get. In general, when it starts to thicken to a soft jam-like state it’s done (it will thicken more as it cools).
This recipe makes a very tart cranberry relish so taste a little and add sugar to flavor while the relish is still hot. Put into a container and refrigerate until ready to serve.
This is a very customizable recipe for cranbery relish and any other spices can be added or subtracted from the recipe, such as ginger, star anise among others.
