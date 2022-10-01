The DHS class of 1962 celebrated its 60th class reunion on Sept. 17. A pre-mixer was held on Sept. 16 at the Defiance Elks Club.
The toastmasters were Sam Sauer and Steve Zachrich. A dinner prayer was given by Roxy Adams Morton. Steve Zachrich read the names of classmates who passed during the last five years. Sam Sauer read letters of regret from Tim Burns, Janet Fessell Peper and Dave Bowman. The traveling lass quilt was won by Jane Howard Zeller.
Those attending were: Neil Andrews, Dave Atkinson, Connie Bailey Horney, John and Linda Briggs, Mary Ann Cook Yates, Linda Farris Seither, Jerry and Julie Hartzell, Marilyn Barski Wirick, Jane Howard Zeller and Doc Estle, David Iliff, Robert and Janet Justinger Wood, Paul and Lynne Lenz, Jane Hench Meyer and Caroline Scott, Willy and Jo Frisinger Holcombe, Sara McGrew Daoust, Shellie McKeen, Bronson, Patty McNamara, Tom and Carol Rosenberger, Lyle Rigg, Sharon Ruck Meyer, Bruce and Terri Schweitzer Bishop, Doug Smith, Nancy Williamson, Roxy Adams Morton, Susan Spurgeon Sweet, Barbara Boehm Dales, John and Carol Ehlinger, Susan McDowell, Ken and Kathy Ludwig, Rog and Mert Marihugh Grogg, Fred McBroom, Gary Shock, Ethel Rost Stambaugh, Leo Royal, Sam and Judy Sauer, Jim and Dee Spengler, John and Mary Spies Goldenetz, Dan and Pat Wagner, Mike Walter and Susie McKeen, Steve and Judie Zachrich, Ron Stuckey, Bob Schmunk, Marty Memmer, Wendy Hauth Benjamin, Ray and Sandy Hauth Feeney, Dave and Alice Dunham, Frank and Carol Flickinger Eitniear, and Lee and Karen Smith Russell.
The reunion committee members were the second Tuesday ‘breakfast’ club. The class website is www.classcreator.com/defiance-ohio-1962 and has been set up for classmates to reconnect and is free to use. Questions can be directed to Jo Holcombe or Ethel Stambaugh.
