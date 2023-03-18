Dress rehearsal for 'Shrek, the Musical'

Pictured above, from left, are: Carter Campbell (Donkey), Bella Walz (Fiona) and Drake Wenninger (Shrek). This photo was taken Thursday evening during Act II, Scene three of “Shrek, the Musical” in Defiance Community Auditorium.

 Photo courtesy of Branden Gmutza

Reporting for Defiance High School

