Reporting for Defiance High School
Every year, Defiance High School puts on a spectacular musical performance. This year’s performance didn’t fall short.
The choice for this year’s musical was “Shrek, the Musical,” an adaptation of the Oscar winning Dream Works film, “Shrek.” The “Shrek” performance has just wrapped up its showings at the Defiance Auditorium. To most the decision to do “Shrek” was kind of a shock, however, after being described by the assistant director, Jenna Gibson, it all made sense.
“We have an amazing cast,” said Gibson. “We picked this show partly due to the amount of lead roles that it has because we have such a talented group. We wanted to be able to feature as many of those voices and that acting talent that we have as we could. ‘Shrek’ has a lot of featured parts. We have a lot of kids that have song solos, as well as just spoken lines, so we have a show that really focuses on the talent that we have.”
While some were skeptical about the decision, upon watching the performance it is clear that this piece was perfect for this cast. The set had some incredible pieces from the castles to the trees. Every scene in this play looked exactly like one would expect, thanks to Dr. Bob Barnett the lead director in charge of set design.
Beyond the set were the wonderful costumes which really brought every character to life, especially the costume behind Dylan Johnson’s character, Pinocchio, with his elongating nose, thanks to Linda Schatz who was in charge of costume design.
“Shrek, the Musical” continued to “wow” the audience with the phenomenal solo and group performances from Shrek (Drake Wenninger), Donkey (Carter Campbell), Fiona (Bella Walz) and, of course, Lord Farquadd (Jacob Schnitkey). The entire cast from voices to choreography performed stupendously — especially the bone-chilling, solo performance from Ava Shock who played as Dragon.
Wenninger was “... very pleased with the audience and how well they interacted,” he said. “The nerves pretty much went away after the first time I went out there and It was awesome to perform in front of an audience that big.”
Wenninger also said after the show, “I feel very accomplished. Did I do 100% well? No, but I had fun and, to me, that’s all that matters.”
For Campbell he felt, “really great. It was a great show that we had tonight. I think we performed one of our best shows tonight. Energy was very high and the crowd was great. I was very proud of everyone.”
Walz, who was quite unsure whether she was going to make the role, had an exceptional performance.
“I think a lot of people really liked it,” she said, which is quite accurate from the crowd engagement during the performance.
Overall the show was incredible and fit for all ages. From the acting to the voices, to the actors and to the crew behind this performance it was impeccable.
(This review was written by Branden Gmutza, senior at Defiance City High School, as a participant in an invited program offered by The Crescent-News for high school student journalists to experience journalism at the professional level.)
