The Current Event Club began its 108th program year with a luncheon Sept. 9 at Slammin’ Sammies.
The table decorations reflected the study topic for the year, which is relief agencies. The agencies to be highlighted are World Vision International, Doctors Without Borders, World Central Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity and FEMA.
Presenter Abby Wolfrum, executive director of Defiance County United Way, spoke about the various ways United Way helps unite people and resources to improve the quality of life in Defiance County. In 2021, United Way raised $244,582.13 and funded 31 programs that impacted 7,005 people.
Wolfrum spoke about the Backpack Buddy program, where students are given weekly food bags to take home for the weekend. United Way helped sponsor a week long kindergarten camp program for incoming students from four schools to prepare for the new school year.
Outreach included the Dolly Parton Imagination Library funded in partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library where books are delivered to children birth to five years each month after registration of the child.
Wolfrum emphasized that United Way community programs provide strong support for education, health and financial stability for everyone in Defiance County.
The October meeting of the Current Event Club will be held Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m. hosted by Betty Bohlmann at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, at Third Street and Wayne Avenue in Defiance. Regina Snyder will present a program on World Vision International.
