Defiance Eagles Auxiliary #372 met on June 12 with seven members in attendance.
The second reading on re-enrollee Giachnta Hutchinson was held, and she was then elected to membership. The transfer of Jennifer Aten-Weible was approved.
The Auxiliary is looking for someone to fill the position of vice president.
A thank you card was read from Riley Froelich, a member of the Fairview FCCLA. Prizes were won by Terri Flory, Mert Grogg, LaDonna Call and Nancy Bruce.
The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for officers while the regular meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m.
* * * * *
VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with president Marcia Boyd while the Auxiliary held a meeting/picnic at Veterans Memorial Park in Defiance with 20 members present.
Secretary Angie Rhodes read the minutes of the last meeting, and they stood as approved as read.
Treasurer Chris Taylor read the treasurer’s report, and it was filed subject to audit.
Voted into membership were Yolanda Alzaga, Angelica Gonzales and Virginia Sterling.
Ohio Day at the National Home in Eton Rapids, Mich., is slated for Aug. 6. Everyone is invited.
Trustee Roxanne Brown read the audit report, and it was voted into acceptance.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
