Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 met Sept. 13 with nine members in attendance.
The first reading on applications for Sherri Dalton and Sandra Black and the re-enrollment of Nancy Swigart were held.
Second readings were held on the application for Linda Schueltz, and she was elected to membership.
A get well card was sent to Peggy Brown and the second reading of the amended by-laws was performed. Prizes were won by Cathy Aden, Mert Grogg, LaDonna Call and Donna Baldwin. The next regular meeting will be held Sept. 27 at 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for initiation and regular meeting.
* * * * *
The VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary met with 16 members in attendance. Roxanne Brown read thank you notes from Girl Scout Troop 11436 and the Angels for Veterans Organization. Voted into membership were Ann Wieland, Bradley Lamb, Darla Boroff and Faithy McGregor.
President Marcia Boyd thanked all the volunteers who helped at the veterans bean supper at the Defiance County Fair. Laprobe information will be available for those wanting to volunteer. The VFW car show on Sept. 30 will also need volunteers. It was also noted that there were boxes in the canteen for collecting items for veterans with a list of items needed on the front.
Inspection is Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. with a potluck starting at 5:30. The audit committee meeting date is Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. and the Trunk and Treat will be held Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
