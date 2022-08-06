The first museum building was built in 1984, and currently the museum consists of three exhibit buildings, all preserving the past for future generations. The buildings are filled with artifacts such as antique farm equipment, a U.S. mail buggy, clothing, furniture and a jail cell and a log cabin. Other miscellaneous items include Indian arrowheads, and a collection of 400 vintage hats, hat boxes and accessories.

