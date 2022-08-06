This photo shows the John Paulding Historical Museum being toured. From left are: Bob and Tammy Bowers, Joanne Allison, Mary and Lonnie Williams, and Carol Speiser. Missing from photo are Dan and Dawn Hasch.
Pictured are members of the Defiance High School Class of 1992 reunion committee. From left are: Heidi Lacey, Ladonna Maynard, Lisa Maynard, Holly Ortiz, Jessica Stuckey, Lea Newton and Amy Liffick. Not pictured are Lauren Rigg and Marcie Kitson.
Photo courtesy of Joanne Allison
The first museum building was built in 1984, and currently the museum consists of three exhibit buildings, all preserving the past for future generations. The buildings are filled with artifacts such as antique farm equipment, a U.S. mail buggy, clothing, furniture and a jail cell and a log cabin. Other miscellaneous items include Indian arrowheads, and a collection of 400 vintage hats, hat boxes and accessories.
The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, and is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be no DCGS meeting in August. The next meeting will be on, Sept. 26, with members sharing old family recipes. Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster Street, Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
The 90th Koerner Reunion for descendants of Gottlieb David Koerner is scheduled for Sunday at the Emanuel United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. The church is located at 04763 Kramer Road, Edgerton. This will be “The Last Hurrah” due to declining attendance. Questions may be directed to Teresa Koerner Johnson at 419-519-3014.
The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 met on June 26 with nine members in attendance. The first reading on applications for membership for Mardi Denny and Jodi Wagner were performed. Re-enrollment of Beth Rath and Erin Sanchez was aproved.
Kay Kraber thanked everyone who brought food or helped at the Athy funeral dinner. The charter was draped in memory of Cora Athy and Julie Weisenburger. The auxiliary is still seeking to fill the vice president position.
Prizes were won by Kay Kraber, Terri Flory and Fran Florence. The next regular meeting will be Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.
DHS Class of 1992 is celebrating its 30th reunion Sept. 16-17. Friday’s events (Sept. 16) are a pregame football tailgate to support the Bulldogs. Following the game, a mixer is planned at Recreation Bowling Alley. Saturday (Sept. 17) the class is gathering at Firestoned Tavern and 4KD Crick. Teachers, coaches and staff of the 1992 class are invited and encouraged to join its Facebook page and attend the reunion. For details, visit the Defiance High School Class of 1992 Facebook page.
