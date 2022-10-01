Sept. 8, the Joel Frost Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met for its regular meeting. Ladies were very excited to welcome three new guests.
Profits of approximately $300 were raised during the August Route 127 Yard Sale at Fairview School this year. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Hindman Settlement School in Hindman, Ky., to help with recovery efforts following the flooding which devastated their facilities. A thank you was offered to those who patronized the sale this year.
* * * * *
Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met recently at Northwest State Community College.
President Suzanne Geis thanked outgoing president Janet Steffy for all of her work during her biennium and the challenges she had due to the pandemic. Steffy was presented with a special gift from the new president. Members were introduced to the Beta Zeta theme of the new year which is “We’ve Got the P.O.W.E.R.” (We’ve got the Purposeful Opportunities Women Educators Raise).
Following the business meeting, members were recognized and celebrated for their service, including years in education, 50 or more years in Delta Kappa Gamma, long-serving treasurer, past presidents and those who have worked and are working at the state level of the organization.
Members attending from Beta Zeta were: Carol Agler, Beth Bechtol, Nan Bretz, Noelle Chester, Cathy Croninger, Audrey Eis, Helen Frey, Mary Heisler, Sandra Honemann, Nancy Miller, Helene Moog, Deb Opdycke, Candace Overmyer, Carol Rorick, Alice Shaffer, Charlotte Shrider, Sharyn Wheeler, Mary Williams, Beverly Wittes, Janet Steffy, Tara Czartoski, Kelly Phillips, Ann Hange, Linda Wagner, Bonnie Sasaki and guest, Jacky Bair, Suzanne Geis, Caren Bush, Bretta Pendleton, Millie Holzer, Susan Hammer, Kim Spiess and Nancy Nelson.
* * * * *
The Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa recently held its first meeting of the academic year. Judy Dally, co-president, welcomed 17 sorority members at St. John United Church Of Christ. Dally thanked the program committee for the hard work in putting this year’s program together.
Becky Geiger was also thanked for being a gracious hostess and for providing a treat bag for each attendee. Alpha Eta also recognized the educators who are still teaching with a gift card. It was announced that Alpha Eta received a membership award on the initiation of two new members during the second half of the 2020-2022 biennium.
Alpha Eta was recognized as a Seven Pearl Chapter. Members were also reminded that October is Alpha Delta Kappa Month. Many ideas were discussed to celebrate the event.
Alpha Eta welcomed guests Henry Gerken as well as Tanya Fifer and Jeanie Boston. Henry, husband of Joan Gerken, presented a generous check to the organization in Joan’s memory. The money will be used for the annual scholarship of Defiance College students.
The program for the evening was presented by Phil and Robin Nofzinger. They updated the group on the activities of Lifewise Academy. The next program will be held on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. at St. John United Church Of Christ. It will include the Founder’s Day program as well as a presentation from Monica Kanouh on the basics of pickleball.
