The Defiance County Genealogical Society met on June 27, when historian and author Richard Rozevink presented a program explaining how the city of Defiance began in 1823.
In preparation for the 2023 Defiance bicentennial celebration next year, Rozevink has researched the city’s early development and combined the information in a new booklet entitled “Defiance, Ohio, In the Beginning.”
Prior to the Treaty of Fort Meigs in 1817 and the Treaty of St. Marys in 1818, the area was mostly inhabited by Indians and French fur traders. The treaties freed up the Indian land for settlement. Several of the soldiers who served at Fort Winchester and along the Maumee in the War of 1812 returned to Defiance and its vicinity as settlers at the close of the war.
Government surveyors came into the area to prepare for land sales. Benjamin Leavell and Horatio C. Phillips purchased land from the federal government in 1822 for $30 per acre which was later divided into city lots. The Village of Defiance was platted in November 1822 by Leavell and Phillips, and the plat was officially recorded in Wood County in April of 1823.
The Miami and Erie, and the Wabash and Erie canals were under construction, coming from Dayton and Fort Wayne. Various business men speculated where the canals would enter Defiance. Would they come in from the west, or from the north? There was great competition as government agents, officers and traders familiar with the advantages of the situation joined in the bidding even though the price was very high. The public bidding lasted about two weeks—after that the remainder was opened to private entry at $1.25 per acre. The canals actually came in from the west, and the first canal boat entered Defiance in 1843, ushering in the 70-year canal era, resulting in five locks, seven bridges, new settlers and considerable business growth.
The next meeting of the DCGS on Monday, July 25, will not be held at the St. John United Church of Christ as usual. Instead, the meeting we be held at 7 p.m. at the Paulding County Historical Museum at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. There will be no meeting in August.
