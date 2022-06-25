The Defiance Eagles Post 372 met June 14 with 10 members in attendance.

A first reading on applications for re-enrollees Marilyn Valle and Jennaya Aten-Weible was held.

The Auxiliary made a donation to Fairview FCCLA for $500.

The secretary read for the June “Buckeye Breese,” and revised bylaws were also performed.

A get well card was sent to Heather Ellison.

The $5 drawing winner was Nancy Bruce, the $1 drawing winner was Mert Grogg, the 25 cent winner was Donna Baldwin and the 50/50 winner was Terri Flory.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for officers with the regular meeing taking place at 7:30 p.m.

