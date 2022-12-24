The Current Event Club met recently for its annual Christmas luncheon at the Jewell Cafe. The meeting was coordinated by Ann Small and Betty Pickering.
The next meeting will be held Feb. 10 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Pat Squire hosting. Susan King will be presenting the program.
* * * * *
The annual Defiance Eagles Auxiliary Christmas party had 50 attendees and was a catered event. The first reading on applications for Ramona Westfall, Taylor Davis, Nia Perez, Kaitlin March, Diana Zipfel, Angelica Luna, Maria Perez and re-enrollees, Laura Lopez and Roberta Scott were held. There will not be a second meeting in December. Get well cards were sent to Lori Harrow and Linda Schueltz.
Bingo was played and Judy Kammeyer donated crocheted pot holders to party attendees. Door prizes were won by Suzie Smith and the 50/50 was won by Betty Ellison.
The next regular meeting will be Jan. 10 at 7:15 p.m. for officers followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
* * * * *
Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met recently at Northwest State Community College for its December meeting. As a part of the group’s service to the community, members brought toiletries to be given to an area women’s shelter. President Suzanne Geis explained the Ruling Out Experiences program for which educators can receive professional development to help girls learn safe habits.
Millie Holzer, a member of the Melody Makers provided music, humor and inspiration, and members were invited to join in the singing of several Christmas songs. Holzer was assisted in leading the music by Nancy Miller and Kelley Phillips.
A soup and sandwich lunch was served and holiday decorations were prepared by the hostess committee — Bev Wittes, Sandra Honemann and Sue Hammer.
* * * * *
The December meeting of the Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa was held recently at the Just Be Original store at the Northtowne Mall in Defiance. Judy Dally, co-president, welcomed the sorority members as well as one guest. Sally Snyder gave the thought for the day, quoting Dr. Seuss, “Christmas is in our grasp, as long as we have hands to clasp. Christmas Day will always be, just as long as we have we. Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart, hand to hand.”
Following a brief business meeting, the group participated in a Christmas craft project under the guidance of owner Jennifer Bok. In addition, a cookie exchange was held and members could enjoy a cup of hot chocolate thanks to the efforts of Becky Geiger and Sarah Torres. Virginia Prucha shared with the group a couple of gifts she acquired years ago from sorority members. One gift was from founding member, Vera Shindler, and the other from the chapter’s co-president, Judy Dally.
The group was reminded that Karen Graf will be taking over the presidential duties beginning in January. The next meeting will be Jan. 9 at St. John United Church of Christ at 5 p.m. The group will be having an after Christmas gift auction which will be a fundraiser for the sorority.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.